Evolus (EOLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) is scheduled to issue its Q1 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.93 million. On average, analysts expect Evolus to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Evolus alerts:

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. Evolus has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $141.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.22.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EOLS shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Evolus from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Evolus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Evolus from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Evolus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.