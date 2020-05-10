eXp World Holdings Inc Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of eXp World in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. William Blair also issued estimates for eXp World’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $274.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.80 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of eXp World from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of eXp World from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. eXp World has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.19 million, a PE ratio of -147.83 and a beta of 2.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

