Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Raised by Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Shares of XOM opened at $46.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

