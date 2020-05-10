Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Trimmed by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $77.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.