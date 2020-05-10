Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,586 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.8% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $47,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $46.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $77.93. The firm has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

