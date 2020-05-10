Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) – B. Riley decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fabrinet in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of FN opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Fabrinet has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average of $60.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

