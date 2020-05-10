Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Fate Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 919.00% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect Fate Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $28.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $32.39.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $25.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.35.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

