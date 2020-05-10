Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Position Boosted by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 188.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $18.10 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FITB. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

In related news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

