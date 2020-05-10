Financial Enhancement Group LLC Cuts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

HD opened at $234.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.37. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.