Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $46,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.39. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

