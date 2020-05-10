FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for Best of the Best (LON:BOTB)

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:BOTB opened at GBX 582.50 ($7.66) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 million and a P/E ratio of 27.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 403.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 368.18. Best of the Best has a 1-year low of GBX 250 ($3.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 460 ($6.05).

Get Best of the Best alerts:

Best of the Best Company Profile

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Best of the Best Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best of the Best and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.