Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $577,518,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Fiserv by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,688 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 6,803.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,401,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,361 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,830,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,021,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV opened at $104.78 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.23.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.51.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

