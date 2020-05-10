FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stake Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of FleetCor Technologies worth $11,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $240.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.44 and its 200-day moving average is $274.43. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 32.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $6,810,349.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $17,603,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.85.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

