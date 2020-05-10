Fluent (FLNT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $80.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fluent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FLNT opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.31 million, a P/E ratio of -73.67 and a beta of 2.43. Fluent has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

FLNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

