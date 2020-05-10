Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their reduce rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 6,500 ($85.50) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 9,300 ($122.34) to £120 ($157.85) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 8,100 ($106.55) to GBX 6,800 ($89.45) in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 9,500 ($124.97) to £135 ($177.58) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 8,408.18 ($110.60).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

FLTR stock opened at GBX 9,750 ($128.26) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 68.63 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,374.92 ($123.32). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,959.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,419.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a GBX 133 ($1.75) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Flutter Entertainment’s previous dividend of $67.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Flutter Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.11%.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.