Forsta AP Fonden Acquires Shares of 35,100 Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 42.5% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 42.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT opened at $72.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.84. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 476.80%. Hilton Hotels’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

