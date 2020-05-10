Forsta AP Fonden Buys Shares of 39,700 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 366.3% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

NYSE TSN opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

