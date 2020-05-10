Forsta AP Fonden Buys Shares of 44,300 Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,856,000 after buying an additional 113,887 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 46,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.24.

Shares of MNST opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.99. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $70.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.78.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

