Forsta AP Fonden Buys Shares of 77,200 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,418.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,091 shares of company stock worth $1,617,904. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $39.05 on Friday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.59.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

