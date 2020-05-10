Forsta AP Fonden Invests $2.41 Million in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 162,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 188.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FITB opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In related news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FITB. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.