Forsta AP Fonden Purchases New Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,112,000. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,384.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,204.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1,321.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

