Forsta AP Fonden Takes $2.45 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 284,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,081,000 after acquiring an additional 333,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $136.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $121.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.58. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.