Forsta AP Fonden Takes $2.52 Million Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,668,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,084,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,300,000 after acquiring an additional 475,761 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,286,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,821,000 after acquiring an additional 412,293 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 1,526.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 413,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,070,000 after acquiring an additional 388,492 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 476,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,288,000 after acquiring an additional 274,649 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $92.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average of $91.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.46. Waste Connections Inc has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $105.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.47.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

