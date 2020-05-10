Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,793,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,204,127,000 after buying an additional 454,619 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,140,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,680,000 after purchasing an additional 439,882 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,928,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $606,952,000 after purchasing an additional 508,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $426,188,000 after purchasing an additional 32,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,168,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,399 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Iqvia from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.06.

Iqvia stock opened at $137.65 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iqvia news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

