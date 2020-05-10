Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.59. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.