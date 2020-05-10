Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) PT Set at €40.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FRA. Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €49.77 ($57.87).

FRA opened at €37.76 ($43.91) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is €62.10. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12-month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 12-month high of €97.26 ($113.09).

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

