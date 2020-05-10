Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Has $214,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,936 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,651,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,480,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,501 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,765 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,108,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,177,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,373,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,062,524,000 after acquiring an additional 269,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.71. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.