FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $415.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 70.40% and a negative net margin of 169.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.96) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.