FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Issued By Williams Capital

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) – Investment analysts at Williams Capital issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Black Hills in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Williams Capital analyst C. Ellinghaus expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year. Williams Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BKH. Sidoti cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Black Hills from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $60.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Black Hills has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $87.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.62%.

In related news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 94,828 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony A. Jensen purchased 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $148,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,236.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Black Hills by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Black Hills by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

