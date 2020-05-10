FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Fortis Inc Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.68. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.23 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.08.

FTS stock opened at C$53.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.30. Fortis has a one year low of C$41.52 and a one year high of C$59.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 49.07%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

