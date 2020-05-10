FY2020 EPS Estimates for American International Group Inc Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American International Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.40. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get American International Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. American International Group has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA boosted its stake in American International Group by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 999,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,296,000 after purchasing an additional 445,293 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of American International Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 59,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.