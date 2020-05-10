FY2020 EPS Estimates for Clearwater Paper Corp Lifted by DA Davidson (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Clearwater Paper in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.85.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.58. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.00 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra raised their price target on Clearwater Paper from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $473.60 million, a PE ratio of 580.12 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 491,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 31,605 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 303,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 68,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.