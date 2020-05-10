FY2020 EPS Estimates for CT Real Estate Investment Lowered by Analyst (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.20.

Get CT Real Estate Investment alerts:

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$123.69 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a research note on Sunday, January 26th.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.