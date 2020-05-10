FY2020 EPS Estimates for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Decreased by Analyst

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.77 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ITW. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.82.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $161.01 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $190.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.49 and a 200 day moving average of $169.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

