FY2020 EPS Estimates for InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Raised by Analyst

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of InVitae in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($2.32) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.63).

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on InVitae from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on InVitae from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on InVitae from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NYSE NVTA opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. InVitae has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $64.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 67.67% and a negative net margin of 127.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS.

In related news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 119,789 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $2,486,819.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,098.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 11,655 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $137,412.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,646,270.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,201 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InVitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of InVitae by 46.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

