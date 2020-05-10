FY2020 EPS Estimates for Iteris Inc Lifted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:ITI)

Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) – B. Riley increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iteris in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16). B. Riley also issued estimates for Iteris’ FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Iteris from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $4.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. Iteris has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $6.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Iteris by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Iteris by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Iteris by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 190,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 909,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iteris news, CFO Douglas L. Groves purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $50,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

