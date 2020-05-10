FY2020 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Increased by Analyst

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

KGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.37.

Shares of KGC opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.48 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $79,059,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,318,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $731,470,000 after buying an additional 3,962,520 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,848,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,708,000 after buying an additional 2,809,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 47.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,496,961 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,842,000 after buying an additional 2,747,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $8,305,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

