FY2020 EPS Estimates for Premier Inc Reduced by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Premier in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the company will earn $2.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.68. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Premier’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PINC. ValuEngine cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. Premier has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $40.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.21.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.77 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Premier by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 425,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Premier by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Premier by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 559,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,201,000 after purchasing an additional 253,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

