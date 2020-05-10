FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Reduced by Analyst

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) – Stock analysts at G.Research cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Sealed Air in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 7th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.88. G.Research also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SEE. ValuEngine cut shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $45.86.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Patrick Duff bought 15,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,731,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 7,500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.89 per share, with a total value of $246,675.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,070. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 30.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 34.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 6.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 18.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 113,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 18,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.