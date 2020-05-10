FY2020 EPS Estimates for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Analysts at G.Research upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.15. G.Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2021 earnings at $6.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.41.

NYSE SWK opened at $117.33 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $173.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

