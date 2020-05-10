FY2020 EPS Estimates for Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Reduced by SunTrust Banks

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Summit Materials in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SUM. DA Davidson downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens downgraded Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.37.

Summit Materials stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 76.1% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 19.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 13.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

