General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,504 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.05% of General Mills worth $16,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 0.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 916,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in General Mills by 162.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 165,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 102,400 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in General Mills by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 49,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in General Mills by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $214,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,570.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $61.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GIS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

