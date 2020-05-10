George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Cut to C$117.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$124.00 to C$117.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on George Weston from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on George Weston from C$126.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

TSE WN opened at C$97.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$100.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$104.34. George Weston has a twelve month low of C$84.01 and a twelve month high of C$113.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.57.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.09 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that George Weston will post 7.8799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.77, for a total value of C$691,588.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,241,061.20.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Weston Foods, Loblaw, and Choice Properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, cakes, donuts, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets.

