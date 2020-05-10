Gogo (GOGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts expect Gogo to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. Gogo has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $7.23.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOGO shares. BidaskClub lowered Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gogo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

