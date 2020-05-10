GP Strategies (GPX) to Release Earnings on Monday

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $155.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 7.21%. On average, analysts expect GP Strategies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GPX opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54. GP Strategies has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $16.68.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPX shares. B. Riley lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of GP Strategies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

In related news, EVP Russell L. Becker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,792.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

