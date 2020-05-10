Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $127.93 million for the quarter.

Shares of GTE opened at $0.30 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.22.

In related news, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 300,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.27 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 427,600 shares in the company, valued at $115,452. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,434,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,928.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.09.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

