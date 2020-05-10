Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $248.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.56. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $16.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

