Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

AJX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.63. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $15.96.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million. Great Ajax had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 24,186 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 29,906 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 97,551 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 27,777.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,923,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,490,000 after buying an additional 100,001 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

