GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,513 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $100.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.61. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra dropped their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allstate from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

