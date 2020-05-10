GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 54.4% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.95.

NYSE:NSC opened at $174.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.01. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

